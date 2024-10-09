Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up approximately 1.9% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of Royal Gold worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 422,026 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after acquiring an additional 212,316 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $20,675,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Royal Gold by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,991,000 after acquiring an additional 156,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,503.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,503.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $136.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,716. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.73. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $147.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.