RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) filed a Form 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 3, 2024, detailing recent significant events.

In the report, the company announced the resignation of Edward W. Moore, who served as the Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary. Moore’s retirement led to the election of Tracy D. Crandall as the new Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary of RPM International Inc. Effective October 4, 2024, Moore transitioned to the role of Corporate Counsel within the company.

Additionally, RPM International disclosed the outcome of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which took place on October 3, 2024. Shareholders approved an amendment to the company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, requiring the annual election of Directors. The election results also saw Bruce A. Carbonari, Jenniffer D. Deckard, and Salvatore D. Fazzolari elected as Directors.

Among other matters voted on during the meeting, shareholders approved an advisory, non-binding proposal regarding the compensation of the company’s named executive officers. The approval of the Company’s 2024 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Plan and the ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025, were also endorsed by the shareholders.

Furthermore, the company announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend through a press release on October 3, 2024, as part of the Form 8-K filing.

The filing included Exhibit 99.1, which presents the press release concerning leadership transitions dated October 4, 2024, and Exhibit 99.2, showcasing the press release detailing the dividend increase announced on October 3, 2024.

For more detailed information on the matters voted and the outcomes at the Annual Meeting, reference can be made to the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement used during the meeting.

The Form 8-K report was signed by Tracy D. Crandall, the Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary of RPM International Inc., on behalf of the company on October 9, 2024.

