RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $61,173.31 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $170.91 million and approximately $18.35 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $61,173.31 or 0.99007830 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,786.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.03 or 0.00526049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00105155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00244527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00029663 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00029944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00072723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 61,760.04481793 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $18.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

