RTX (NYSE:RTX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.68 and last traded at $125.35, with a volume of 774404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 96.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in RTX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 126.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

