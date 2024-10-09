SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 311.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,310,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

