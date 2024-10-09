Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 715 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.44. 541,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.98. The company has a market cap of $218.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $306.96.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

