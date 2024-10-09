Saga Hits 24 Hour Volume of $85.17 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Saga has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $289.16 million and approximately $85.17 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00004507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00254952 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,037,198,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,577,538 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,037,129,028 with 103,552,095 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.68816552 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $77,916,837.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

