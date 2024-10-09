Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MO opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.