Sage Capital Advisors llc Makes New $252,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,426,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,721,000 after buying an additional 1,734,530 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 132,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,918,857 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,694,213 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $312.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.