Sage Capital Advisors llc Takes $458,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 37.6% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 50.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 9.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GJAN opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

