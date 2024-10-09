Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,211,364.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $1,211,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,181,807.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $1,141,350.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total transaction of $249,422.76.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total value of $1,079,568.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $884,081.52.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $1,080,576.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.92. 4,850,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,841 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,905,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,922,223,000 after acquiring an additional 736,986 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,329,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,141,562,000 after acquiring an additional 176,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

