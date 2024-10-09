SALT Price Tops $0.0165 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $119.49 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008369 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,783.48 or 0.99994511 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01496618 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $93.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars.

