Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $42.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE:IOT opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.54 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $50.07.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,445.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $4,495,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,408. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,940,034 shares of company stock valued at $81,749,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 135.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $19,477,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

