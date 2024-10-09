Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.90 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

