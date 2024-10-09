Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.92 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $889.45 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Sapphire alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.33 or 0.03934869 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002223 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,915,249,991 coins and its circulating supply is 1,894,620,569 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.