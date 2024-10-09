Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.
Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.
