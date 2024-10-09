Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 70,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 53,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Satellogic Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Satellogic by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 15,458,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 2,078,064 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

