Saxon Interests Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.23. The company had a trading volume of 889,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

