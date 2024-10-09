Saxon Interests Inc. Has $441,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,273,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,700,621. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

