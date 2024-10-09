Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.3 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.