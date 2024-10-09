Saxon Interests Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.95. 172,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $198.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

