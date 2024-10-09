SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 27 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.
Separately, Citigroup raised SBI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. SBI had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 4.53%.
SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.
