Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $37.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Scholar Rock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 3901171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,177,208. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,497.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,177,208. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,415,340 shares of company stock valued at $40,666,088 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 66.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

