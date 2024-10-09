Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 231298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schrödinger

Schrödinger Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 49.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,005.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.