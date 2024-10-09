Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,230,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,153% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,168 shares.The stock last traded at $67.62 and had previously closed at $67.79.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

