Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,230,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,153% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,168 shares.The stock last traded at $67.62 and had previously closed at $67.79.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
