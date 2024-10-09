Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.22 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,284 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,887. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,091,000 after purchasing an additional 377,148 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,478,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,349,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after buying an additional 337,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

