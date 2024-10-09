Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Visa Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

NYSE:V opened at $274.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

