Seele-N Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041176 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

