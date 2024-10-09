Sei Investments Co. Buys 14,517 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after buying an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 729,633 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,855,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,178,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 719,872 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $191,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $46,249.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 427,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,307.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $191,456.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,845. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RUN

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.