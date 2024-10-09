Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,118,000 after buying an additional 431,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,237,000 after acquiring an additional 479,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after acquiring an additional 515,710 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,426,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,977,000 after acquiring an additional 86,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 65.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 943,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,916,000 after acquiring an additional 374,662 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

FAF opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 103.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.