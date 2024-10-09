Serum (SRM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Serum has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $679,889.38 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a cryptocurrency on Solana and Ethereum blockchains, known for its interoperability in DeFi. It can be converted into MegaSerum (MSRM) with 1 million SRM tokens. SRM is deflationary, with trading fees used to buy and burn tokens. It’s part of Project Serum, a DeFi ecosystem on Solana, featuring the Serum DEX for cross-chain swaps. SRM contributes to governance, staking for validator nodes, and reducing trading fees. SRM is used for staking, operating validator nodes on Serum DEX, and receiving reduced trading fees. It also plays a role in the DEX’s governance.”

