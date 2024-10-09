SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Major Shareholder Sk Inc. Sells 82,429 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 82,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $49,457.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,601,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,360,862.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sk Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Sk Inc. sold 100,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $61,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sk Inc. sold 243,951 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $146,370.60.

On Monday, September 30th, Sk Inc. sold 71,176 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $49,823.20.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. SES AI Co. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $212.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SES AI ( NYSE:SES ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SES AI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SES. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SES AI by 91.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SES AI by 62.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SES AI by 1,039.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 225,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SES AI by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

