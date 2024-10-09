Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 17,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
