Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 84322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

