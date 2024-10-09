SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 88,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,773,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,785,000 after buying an additional 569,770 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ACI. Melius Research started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

