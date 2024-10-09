SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,530 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 470.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie started coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $256,874 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

