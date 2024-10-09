SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,348 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,556 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after buying an additional 1,363,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after buying an additional 1,024,931 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,732,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 445,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 343,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

OVV opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

