SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,059.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,059.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,130.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,383 shares of company stock worth $1,524,123 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.