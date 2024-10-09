SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Nutanix alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 35.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -874.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.