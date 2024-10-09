SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $456.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.21 and its 200 day moving average is $426.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.46.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

