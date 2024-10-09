Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.04 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 141.30 ($1.85). Approximately 4,078,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,369,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.60 ($1.85).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 174 ($2.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 174 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHC
Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance
Shaftesbury Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.65. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -7,500.00%.
About Shaftesbury Capital
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.