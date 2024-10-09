Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
