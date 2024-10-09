Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Shanghai Industrial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Shanghai Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.37%.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses.

