Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 892463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.43 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Sharecare Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $514.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 33.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sharecare news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $244,377.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,790,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,760.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Sharecare during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

