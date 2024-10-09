Shearwater Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 806,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,764 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,475,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. 126,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,229. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

