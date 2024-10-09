Shearwater Capital LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. 5,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

