Shearwater Capital LLC Buys 388 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 24,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,086. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

