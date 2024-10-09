Shearwater Capital LLC Buys 9,175 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 14.7% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,020,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

