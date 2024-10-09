Shearwater Capital LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Shearwater Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after acquiring an additional 534,891 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,866,000.

DFAT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

