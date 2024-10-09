Shearwater Capital LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 22,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.68. 2,514,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,770,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $479.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.72.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

